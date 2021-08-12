Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Arcos Dorados had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 73.32%.
Shares of NYSE ARCO traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.78. 671,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,837. Arcos Dorados has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $6.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -9.53, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.10.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.1086 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. Arcos Dorados’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.17%.
About Arcos Dorados
Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).
