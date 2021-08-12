Kanawha Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,315 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 11.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 131.6% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $163.18. 3,339,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,763,334. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $159.39. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $113.57 and a 12 month high of $163.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

