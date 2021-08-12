Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Bought by J. W. Coons Advisors LLC

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Fastenal comprises approximately 1.4% of J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FAST. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fastenal by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,817,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,413,000 after acquiring an additional 792,222 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,387,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,142,000 after purchasing an additional 446,048 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,996,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,896,000 after purchasing an additional 102,764 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,464,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,293,000 after purchasing an additional 403,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,001,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,036,000 after purchasing an additional 50,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.13.

NASDAQ FAST traded down $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $55.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,783,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,206,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 4.16. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $42.57 and a 12-month high of $56.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.28.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.17%.

In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $1,936,269.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 15,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total value of $881,616.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,911 shares in the company, valued at $326,109.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

