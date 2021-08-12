The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for The Coca-Cola’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $0.61. The Coca-Cola posted earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will report full-year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Coca-Cola.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KO. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,523,823.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $378,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,580 shares of company stock valued at $6,403,466 in the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 307,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,636,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,923,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,495,000 after purchasing an additional 93,821 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 36.3% in the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 16,567 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 62.9% in the second quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 9,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the period. 62.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KO traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.84. The stock had a trading volume of 6,168,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,074,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.54. The Coca-Cola has a fifty-two week low of $46.97 and a fifty-two week high of $57.56. The firm has a market cap of $245.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

