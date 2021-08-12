Kanawha Capital Management LLC Has $2.96 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,200 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,597,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 82.6% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,021,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,740,000 after purchasing an additional 914,037 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,111,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,728,000 after purchasing an additional 844,080 shares in the last quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,087,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,823,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,745,000 after purchasing an additional 313,701 shares in the last quarter.

BSCM stock remained flat at $$21.57 during trading hours on Thursday. 527,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,042. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.54 and a 12 month high of $21.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.60.

