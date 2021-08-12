Kanawha Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,785 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $7,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,286,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,566,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,943 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,700,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,820,456,000 after purchasing an additional 389,517 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,082,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,610,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,318 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,841,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $778,396,000 after purchasing an additional 247,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,112,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,139,000 after purchasing an additional 45,937 shares in the last quarter. 52.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $143.07. 2,088,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,583,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $127.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.70. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $105.92 and a 52 week high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.66%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IBM. Societe Generale raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.63.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

