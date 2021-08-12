Banano Price Hits $0.0131 (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One Banano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. Banano has a market cap of $17.28 million and approximately $301,977.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Banano has traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Banano

Banano is a coin. It was first traded on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,441,414 coins and its circulating supply is 1,316,534,170 coins. The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Banano is banano.cc . The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Banano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

