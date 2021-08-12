SyncFab (MFG) Price Reaches $0.0088

SyncFab (CURRENCY:MFG) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. SyncFab has a total market cap of $2.32 million and $11,428.00 worth of SyncFab was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SyncFab has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar. One SyncFab coin can now be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00055409 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002929 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00015072 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $387.08 or 0.00875948 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.62 or 0.00110020 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.17 or 0.00154264 BTC.

SyncFab Coin Profile

SyncFab (CRYPTO:MFG) is a coin. Its launch date was October 18th, 2017. SyncFab’s total supply is 868,459,136 coins and its circulating supply is 264,489,556 coins. SyncFab’s official website is blockchain.syncfab.com . SyncFab’s official Twitter account is @syncfab and its Facebook page is accessible here . SyncFab’s official message board is medium.com/syncfabmfg . The Reddit community for SyncFab is /r/syncfab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SyncFab is a distributed manufacturing platform founded and headquartered near Silicon Valley that streamlines the way buyers procure, manage, and track precision parts production securely using blockchain technology. SyncFab is a pioneer in supply chain blockchain® technology having created the first manufacturing blockchain® used in commerce for end-to-end OEM parts procurement. “

