Analysts Set Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF) PT at $27.00

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TORXF. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Monday, May 24th. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

OTCMKTS:TORXF traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $10.53. The stock had a trading volume of 20,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,085. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.89. Torex Gold Resources has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $17.74.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

