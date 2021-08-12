Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

AYLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

NASDAQ AYLA traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $12.90. 54,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,787. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.74 and a one year high of $28.68. The firm has a market cap of $170.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of -0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.03.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 68.88% and a negative net margin of 899.65%. The business had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $1,184,000. Institutional investors own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

