Zacks: Analysts Expect eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) to Post $0.03 EPS

Equities analysts expect eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) to report earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for eGain’s earnings. eGain posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eGain will report full year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.28. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for eGain.

Get eGain alerts:

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.64 million. eGain had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 18.37%.

EGAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on eGain from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Shares of EGAN traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,053. eGain has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $20.88. The company has a market cap of $356.08 million, a PE ratio of 52.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.19.

In other news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of eGain stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $53,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,297.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 34.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGAN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in eGain by 63.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of eGain during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in eGain during the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in eGain in the first quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in eGain by 162.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 10,930 shares during the period. 50.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eGain (EGAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.