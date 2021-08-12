Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Sets New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as C$7.02 and last traded at C$6.88, with a volume of 14286 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.66.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.087 dividend. This is a boost from Dexterra Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Dexterra Group’s dividend payout ratio is 19.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DXT shares. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Dexterra Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$6.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of C$473.70 million and a P/E ratio of 6.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.63.

About Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT)

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

