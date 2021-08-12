BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 249,173.31% and a negative return on equity of 28.96%.

NASDAQ:BLU traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.40. 777,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878,474. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.35 million, a PE ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 0.20. BELLUS Health has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $4.96.

Get BELLUS Health alerts:

BLU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on BELLUS Health in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BELLUS Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.13.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.