ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.570-$3.680 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.65 billion-$2.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.67 billion.

MANT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ManTech International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised ManTech International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ManTech International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on ManTech International from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on ManTech International in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.80.

Get ManTech International alerts:

Shares of MANT traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.99. 109,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,037. ManTech International has a 52 week low of $61.93 and a 52 week high of $101.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.72.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.12. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 5.12%. Analysts forecast that ManTech International will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.24%.

In other ManTech International news, CFO Judith L. Bjornaas sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $645,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,110,522.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 2,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total value of $251,188.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,096.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,982 shares of company stock valued at $1,884,184 over the last 90 days. 33.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for ManTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.