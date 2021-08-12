Hibernia REIT (OTCMKTS:HIBRF) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Hibernia REIT Plc (OTCMKTS:HIBRF) rose 4.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.53 and last traded at $1.53. Approximately 299 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 4,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.53.

About Hibernia REIT (OTCMKTS:HIBRF)

Hibernia REIT plc is an Irish Real Estate Investment Trust (ÂREITÂ), listed on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange. Hibernia owns and develops property and specialises in Dublin city centre offices.

