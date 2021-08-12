EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 13.22%. EnerSys updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.030-$1.130 EPS.

Shares of ENS stock traded down $5.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $94.13. 446,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,017. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $62.30 and a 12-month high of $104.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.59%.

Separately, BTIG Research raised shares of EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

