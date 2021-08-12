Barry Callebaut (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Trading Down 0.2%

Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) shares fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2,530.00 and last traded at $2,540.00. 3 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 97 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2,545.00.

BYCBF has been the subject of a number of research reports. initiated coverage on Barry Callebaut in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barry Callebaut in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Barry Callebaut in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Barry Callebaut currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,379.52.

Barry Callebaut AG engages in the manufacture and trade of cocoa, chocolate, and confectionery products. It distributes its products under the following brands: Barry Callebaut, Callebaut, Cacao Barry, Carma, Van Leer, Van Houten, Bensdorp, Delfi, Chadler, Caprimo, Le Royal, and Ögonblink. The company was founded by Klaus Johann Jacobs in December 13, 1994 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

