Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $27.71

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.71 and last traded at $27.71, with a volume of 1661 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zealand Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get Zealand Pharma A/S alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($5.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($4.69). Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 59.47% and a negative net margin of 243.60%. The company had revenue of $7.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -4.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S by 3,910.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Zealand Pharma A/S during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Zealand Pharma A/S by 13.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. 3.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL)

Zealand Pharma A/S is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, design and development of peptide based medicines. Its products include Soliqua and Lyxumia. The company was founded by Lars Hellerung Christiansen and Bjarne Due Larsen on October 19, 1998 and is headquartered in Soborg, Denmark.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.