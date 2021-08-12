Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Sets New 12-Month High at $14.76

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.76 and last traded at $14.62, with a volume of 5172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.31.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Get Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 8.67%.

About Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY)

Nippon Yusen KK operates as a global logistics enterprise offering ocean, land, and air transport services. It operates in six business sectors: Liner Trade, Bulk Shipping, Logistics, Air Cargo Transport, Real Estate, and Others. The company was founded on September 29, 1885 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.