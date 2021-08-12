Kanawha Capital Management LLC Sells 92 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works comprises approximately 1.8% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $19,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 62.1% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,553,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $787,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,855 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 171.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 539,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,765,000 after purchasing an additional 340,798 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 34.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 978,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,655,000 after purchasing an additional 251,114 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 25.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,093,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,229,000 after purchasing an additional 224,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 16.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,202,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,318,000 after purchasing an additional 171,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ITW. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays downgraded Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.88.

ITW traded down $1.25 on Thursday, hitting $232.58. The company had a trading volume of 603,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,612. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.49. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.14 and a 12-month high of $242.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $73.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.08.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

