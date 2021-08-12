Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Similarweb updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Similarweb stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.48. The company had a trading volume of 11,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,258. Similarweb has a 52 week low of $17.81 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.80.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SMWB. began coverage on shares of Similarweb in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Similarweb in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Similarweb in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Similarweb in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Similarweb in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

