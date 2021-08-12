BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BigCommerce Holdings Inc. provides software-as-a-service ecommerce platform. It operates principally in San Francisco, Sydney and London. BigCommerce Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Austin. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BIGC. Morgan Stanley raised BigCommerce from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on BigCommerce from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush reduced their target price on BigCommerce from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Guggenheim raised BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BigCommerce has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.13.

BigCommerce stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.31. The company had a trading volume of 670,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,290. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.41. BigCommerce has a 12-month low of $42.17 and a 12-month high of $162.50.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.18 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 22.60% and a negative net margin of 25.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that BigCommerce will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other BigCommerce news, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 48,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $2,734,738.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,521,412.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 15,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $857,035.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 86,374 shares in the company, valued at $4,804,985.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 763,036 shares of company stock worth $50,463,947. 31.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 5,761.1% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,443,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,859,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368,102 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the first quarter valued at $149,602,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 86.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,658,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,922 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 132.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,634,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,089,000 after purchasing an additional 930,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP lifted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 14.6% during the first quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 3,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,420,000 after purchasing an additional 496,292 shares in the last quarter. 55.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

