Waltonchain Trading Up 32.8% Over Last Week (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 12th. Over the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 32.8% higher against the US dollar. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $62.83 million and $31.06 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waltonchain coin can currently be bought for $0.81 or 0.00001829 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,048.57 or 0.06879844 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.52 or 0.00134327 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Waltonchain Coin Profile

Waltonchain (CRYPTO:WTC) is a coin. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 83,262,123 coins and its circulating supply is 77,541,091 coins. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

