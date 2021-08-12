$293.51 Million in Sales Expected for The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) This Quarter

Analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) will report sales of $293.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for The AZEK’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $291.12 million and the highest is $298.82 million. The AZEK posted sales of $223.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that The AZEK will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The AZEK.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The AZEK had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.82 million. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

AZEK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on The AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on The AZEK in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.64.

The AZEK stock traded up $3.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.75. 3,678,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,154,743. The AZEK has a 52-week low of $30.88 and a 52-week high of $51.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.94 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.24.

In other news, insider Scott Vanwinter sold 23,918 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $955,524.10. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 25,000 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $1,056,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,091 shares of company stock worth $4,978,404 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZEK. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in The AZEK during the 2nd quarter worth about $276,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in The AZEK by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in The AZEK by 2,719.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 77,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after buying an additional 75,085 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in The AZEK by 165.4% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 151,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,415,000 after buying an additional 94,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in The AZEK by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 13,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

