$61.91 Million in Sales Expected for Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 12th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) to announce $61.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $61.75 million and the highest estimate coming in at $62.08 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications posted sales of $55.17 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will report full-year sales of $245.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $245.00 million to $246.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $271.78 million, with estimates ranging from $265.40 million to $278.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.63). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 80.93% and a return on equity of 1.29%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SHEN. TheStreet lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley cut their target price on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock traded down $0.34 on Monday, hitting $30.31. 159,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,140. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a one year low of $29.02 and a one year high of $61.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.05. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.40.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were issued a $18.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s payout ratio is currently 680.00%.

In other news, SVP William L. Pirtle sold 28,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total value of $1,473,738.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,508. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas A. Whitaker sold 10,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $515,609.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,588.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,895 shares of company stock worth $2,593,103. Corporate insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.0% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp increased its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 0.3% during the second quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 76,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 53.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

