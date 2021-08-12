Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$15.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HOM.U shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust to C$18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price target on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity cut Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating and set a C$15.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Laurentian boosted their price target on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.75 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$17.50 price target on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of HOM.U traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$15.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,816. The company has a market cap of C$463.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$9.39 and a 1-year high of C$15.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$13.36.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0417 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 43.29%.

In other Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director John Stanley Bailey purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$16.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,205.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 955,750 shares in the company, valued at C$16,060,040.70. Also, insider Llc J&Amp;P Unit Holding purchased 4,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$17.52 per share, with a total value of C$74,971.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,004,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$17,599,328.60. Insiders have acquired 89,435 shares of company stock valued at $1,520,637 in the last ninety days.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

