Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.30% and a return on equity of 55.65%.

NASDAQ AZPN traded down $16.83 on Thursday, reaching $125.87. 1,802,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,994. Aspen Technology has a 12 month low of $108.15 and a 12 month high of $162.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 38.62, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.26.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

In other Aspen Technology news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 8,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $1,253,984.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,759 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,773.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Hague sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.68, for a total transaction of $80,124.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,021 shares of company stock worth $10,480,928 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AZPN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday. Benchmark downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.57.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.