Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 6.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 81.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.71.

NYSE WY traded down $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $35.02. 2,634,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,867,716. The firm has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.57. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $41.68.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 26.56%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

