Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Sells 2,642 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,642 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 276,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,115,000 after acquiring an additional 33,863 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 53,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 41,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPEM stock traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $43.22. The stock had a trading volume of 807,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,752. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.60. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $47.56.

