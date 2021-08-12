VAULT Hits Market Cap of $2.16 Million (VAULT)

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 12th. One VAULT coin can now be bought for approximately $4.94 or 0.00011170 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VAULT has a total market capitalization of $2.16 million and $191.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VAULT has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00046423 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.85 or 0.00142179 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.20 or 0.00152010 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003341 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,130.44 or 0.99829321 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $385.11 or 0.00871164 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

VAULT Profile

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 437,029 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

VAULT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VAULT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VAULT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

