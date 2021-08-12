$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) will post $0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.46. Conagra Brands reported earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full-year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Conagra Brands.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CAG shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. started coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.90.

Shares of NYSE CAG traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,143,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,654,365. The company has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.88. Conagra Brands has a 52 week low of $32.25 and a 52 week high of $39.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 47.35%.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 128,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,830.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 33,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $1,156,062.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,470,084.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,156.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 591.3% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. 76.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

