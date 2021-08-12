Kessler Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 368.8% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total transaction of $2,677,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,205,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $3,687,538.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,762,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,242 shares of company stock valued at $14,101,189 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.74.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $1.82 on Thursday, hitting $274.59. The stock had a trading volume of 4,507,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,838,384. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $171.63 and a one year high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $322.65 billion, a PE ratio of 66.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.59.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

