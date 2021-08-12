Kessler Investment Group LLC Has $433,000 Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 607.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GD. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter worth $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $32,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded down $1.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $199.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,850. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $191.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $129.17 and a 52 week high of $201.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.44.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 43.27%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.67.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

