ITT Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:ITT)

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the conglomerate on Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%.

ITT has increased its dividend by 32.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

ITT stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $99.06. 312,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,509. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.58. ITT has a fifty-two week low of $57.13 and a fifty-two week high of $101.32.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. ITT had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 2.41%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ITT will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ITT. Gordon Haskett reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of ITT in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on ITT from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised their price objective on ITT from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.22.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

