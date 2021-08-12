Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0275 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.

NYSEAMERICAN FAX traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $4.32. 490,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,964. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a one year low of $3.78 and a one year high of $4.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.20.

Get Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund alerts:

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.