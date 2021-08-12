Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of DFFN stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.53. 1,287,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,230,614. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $1.85. The company has a market cap of $53.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.66.
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
