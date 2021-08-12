eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. eBay had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 71.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. eBay updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.860-$0.900 EPS.

Shares of EBAY stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.99. The company had a trading volume of 749,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,538,830. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.13. eBay has a 52-week low of $45.36 and a 52-week high of $74.13.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $56,213.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,014.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EBAY shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

