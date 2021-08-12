The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Stock Holdings Raised by Kessler Investment Group LLC

Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 399.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,947 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in The AES were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The AES by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of The AES by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 26,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of The AES by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 83,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in The AES by 3.7% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 13,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Wealth Management lifted its stake in The AES by 3.0% during the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 16,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on AES shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The AES from $29.00 to $29.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of The AES in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on shares of The AES in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.90.

Shares of AES stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.11. 4,353,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,068,115. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $17.13 and a 1-year high of $29.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.14, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.82.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. The AES had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 28.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.1505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

The AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

