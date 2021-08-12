Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) is Kessler Investment Group LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,929 shares during the quarter. Steel Dynamics makes up about 5.6% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $7,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 224.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 26.6% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STLD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.50.

STLD stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.94. 2,704,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,296,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.72. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.31 and a 12 month high of $73.22. The company has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.45.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.