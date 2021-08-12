Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Purchased by Moller Financial Services

Moller Financial Services lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 5.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 434,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,910 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 7.5% of Moller Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Moller Financial Services’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $22,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 33,050.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ VTIP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.43. 34,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,929,021. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $50.59 and a one year high of $52.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.481 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.