Zacks: Analysts Expect NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) to Post -$0.09 EPS

Brokerages expect NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NextDecade’s earnings. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NextDecade will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.19). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow NextDecade.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02).

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEXT. Evercore ISI raised shares of NextDecade from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $3.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of NextDecade from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ NEXT traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $3.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,439. NextDecade has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $6.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SL Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextDecade during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in NextDecade by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextDecade during the first quarter worth approximately $668,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextDecade during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in NextDecade by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 21,177 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextDecade Company Profile

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development activities related to the liquefaction and sale of LNG. It focusses on the development activities of Rio Grande LNG terminal facility located in the Port of Brownsville, southern Texas. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

