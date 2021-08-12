Mitsui Fudosan (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) Stock Price Down 2%

Shares of Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) traded down 2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.94 and last traded at $22.94. 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.40.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.49.

About Mitsui Fudosan (OTCMKTS:MTSFF)

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. operates as a real estate company in Japan. It operates through four segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment leases office buildings and commercial facilities, and other properties. The Property Sales segment is involved in the sale of condominiums and detached housing to individuals; and rental housing and office buildings and other to investors.

