Energean (LON:ENOG) Shares Up 2.5%

Shares of Energean plc (LON:ENOG) shot up 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 675 ($8.82) and last traded at GBX 675 ($8.82). 178,234 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 252,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 658.50 ($8.60).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,090 ($14.24) target price on shares of Energean in a report on Monday, April 19th.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 718.80.

In other Energean news, insider Efstathios Topouzoglou acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 656 ($8.57) per share, for a total transaction of £131,200 ($171,413.64). Also, insider Panagiotis Benos sold 700,000 shares of Energean stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 800 ($10.45), for a total transaction of £5,600,000 ($7,316,435.85).

About Energean (LON:ENOG)

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in approximately 80 leases and licenses in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

