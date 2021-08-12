First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD) shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.04 and last traded at $26.03. 90,011 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 117,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.97.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FGD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 243.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 233,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after buying an additional 165,186 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 169.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 177,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 111,520 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,472,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 173.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 78,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,926,000.

First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is an indicated annual dividend yield weighted index of 100 stocks selected from the developed market portion of the Dow Jones World Index, subject to certain buffers designed to limit turnover.

