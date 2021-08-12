Cora Gold (LON:CORA) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Cora Gold Limited (LON:CORA) was down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 12.25 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12.63 ($0.16). Approximately 637,932 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 968,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.25 ($0.17).

Separately, Fundamental Research initiated coverage on shares of Cora Gold in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $0.18 target price on the stock.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 9.85. The company has a market cap of £34.29 million and a P/E ratio of -42.08.

Cora Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold. It operates various gold exploration permits, including Sanankoro, Yanfolila, and Diangounte projects covering an area of approximately 1,100 square kilometers located in Mali and Senegal.

