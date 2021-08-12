Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avnet had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ AVT traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.59. 22,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,675. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Avnet has a 1 year low of $24.30 and a 1 year high of $45.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.53.

Get Avnet alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

In other Avnet news, insider Kenneth A. Jacobson sold 5,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $239,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Ken E. Arnold sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $156,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avnet stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.