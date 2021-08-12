ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) PT Raised to C$12.50 at National Bank Financial

ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$11.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.14.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

OTCMKTS:ECNCF traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,353. ECN Capital has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $10.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.73.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.