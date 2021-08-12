Lincoln Capital Corp Sells 201 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Lincoln Capital Corp lessened its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 641 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. NVR accounts for approximately 1.8% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in NVR were worth $3,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NVR by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 295,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,392,882,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in NVR in the 1st quarter valued at $814,468,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in NVR by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $538,497,000 after buying an additional 7,505 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in NVR by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $395,719,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,333 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,608,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total transaction of $1,578,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR stock traded down $40.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5,265.02. 10,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 3.57. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,823.31 and a fifty-two week high of $5,332.08. The company has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4,952.92.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $72.43 by $10.02. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. NVR had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The company’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $42.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 5th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. NVR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5,273.20.

NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

