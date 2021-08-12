Lincoln Capital Corp Raises Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Lincoln Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 11.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,759 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 210.7% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 243.8% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DIS. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.48.

The Walt Disney stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $179.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,594,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,735,162. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $117.23 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.76 billion, a PE ratio of -75.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.74.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

