Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) Releases Earnings Results

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 40.43% and a negative net margin of 29.67%. Tufin Software Technologies updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Tufin Software Technologies stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.20. The stock had a trading volume of 6,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,137. The company has a market cap of $411.82 million, a P/E ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.66. Tufin Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $6.34 and a 52 week high of $20.11.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TUFN. Cowen began coverage on Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

